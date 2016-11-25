Nov 25 Transalta Corp :

* Transalta reaches agreement with the government of Alberta on transition payments and executes memorandum of understanding

* Will receive annual cash payments of approximately $37.4 million, net to Transalta, commencing in 2017 and terminating in 2030

* Off-Coal agreement requires Transalta to cease all coal-fired emissions at affected plants on or before December 31, 2030

* Transalta - Entered MOU with government to cooperate and work collaboratively to advance objectives of Alberta climate leadership plan

* Affected plants are not, recluded from generating electricity at any time by any method other than combustion of coal