Nov 25 Siebert Financial Corp

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition LLC announces extension to tender offer of Siebert Financial Corp

* Amended and supplemented its tender offer to purchase shares of common stock of Siebert Financial Corp.

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition - amendment provides for extension of offer to Dec 13, 2016 at 5:00 p.m, ET from Nov 25, 2016 at 5:00 p.m, ET

* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition LLC - offer represents all of issued, outstanding shares other than 19.3 million shares owned by estate of Muriel Siebert