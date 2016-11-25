BRIEF-Jupiter says J&J purchase of Actelion "very good outcome"
Jan 26 * Jupiter Fund Manager Mike Buhl-nielsen: Johnson & Johnson purchase of actelion is "very good outcome", says can see "clear synergies for j&j"
Nov 25 Siebert Financial Corp
* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition LLC announces extension to tender offer of Siebert Financial Corp
* Amended and supplemented its tender offer to purchase shares of common stock of Siebert Financial Corp.
* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition - amendment provides for extension of offer to Dec 13, 2016 at 5:00 p.m, ET from Nov 25, 2016 at 5:00 p.m, ET
* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition LLC - offer represents all of issued, outstanding shares other than 19.3 million shares owned by estate of Muriel Siebert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Smiths group divests Interconnect's power business for 162 million stg
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday, supported by mergers and acquisitions-related optimism, with Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion deal to buy Actelion lifting shares in the Swiss biotech firm.