* Toro Oil & Gas reports third quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Says Co averaged 748 BOE/D in production during Q3 2016 compared to 710 BOE/D of production in Q3 2015

* Qtrly production revenue c$2.4 million versus c$2.5 million

* Qtrly net comprehensive loss per share - basic and diluted $0.02