Nov 28 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Press release - Idera Pharmaceuticals and Vivelix
Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. Enter into exclusive license agreement for
the worldwide rights to IMO-9200
* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - under terms of agreement,
idera will receive an upfront fee of $15 million
* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - will be eligible for future
imo-9200 related development, regulatory and sales milestone
payments totaling up to $140 million
* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - will be eligible for
escalating royalties ranging from mid single-digits to low
double-digits of global net sales
* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc -under terms, idera is
responsible for developing potential back-up compounds to
imo-9200
* Idera Pharmaceuticals - idera will be eligible for related
development, regulatory sales and milestone payments totaling up
to $52.5 million
* Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - as part of agreement, idera
has agreed to create and characterize potential back-up
compounds for vivelix
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: