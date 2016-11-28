M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
Nov 28 Canopy Growth Corp :
* Canopy Growth establishes Germany based operations through the acquisition of licensed distributor, medcann gmbh
* Canopy Growth Corp - 674,631 common shares in company will be issued to Medcann upon closing of transaction
* Canopy Growth - further 367,981 shares will be issued on 18-month anniversary of obtaining an import and distribution license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
