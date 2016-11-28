Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 28 Supremex Inc :
* Supremex announces acquisition of Durabox Paper Inc., adding corrugated paper manufacturing expertise
* Supremex Inc - has acquired substantially all of assets of quebec-based Durabox Paper Inc
* Supremex Inc - John Nickoletopoulos, president, and management team will remain with company
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share
* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC