Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 28 Cancana Resources Corp
* Cancana Resources Corp completes reorganization transaction
* Cancana Resources Corp - in connection with arrangement, each Cancana common share will be exchanged for 0.4 Meridian common shares
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share
* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC