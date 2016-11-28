Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 28 Generac Holdings Inc :
* Generac to acquire Motortech
* Generac Holdings Inc - transaction, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in q1 of 2017
* Generac Holdings - Virchow family and Motortech's current management team will continue to lead motortech business after acquisition is complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational nonprofit Educational Testing Service says it will acquire questar assessment inc for about $127.5 million or $2.80 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dunes Point Capital, LLC announces the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc. from Smiths Group PLC