BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
Nov 28 Solidusgold Inc :
* SolidusGold Inc provides transaction update
* Not expect to be in position to complete Northumberland acquisition within 75 day period provided for in purchase agreement
* In advanced discussions with Newmont to extend outside date of Northumberland acquisition
* Continues to explore financing alternatives including discussions with a potential strategic financial partner.
* Also, Sorin Posescu has been appointed chief executive officer as well as to board of directors of company
* Sorin Posescu has been appointed chief executive officer as well as to board of directors of company
* SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, extending an eight-month recovery as drillers take advantage of a deal by OPEC to cut production that has kept crude prices over $50 a barrel since early December. Drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 27, bringing the total count to 566, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there