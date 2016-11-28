BRIEF-Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
* Canopy Growth and Mettrum announce respective shareholder approvals of the plan of arrangement
Nov 28 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc -
* Global Blood Therapeutics announces initiation of phase 2a trial of GBT440 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF)
* Is now conducting two clinical trials of GBT440 as potential treatment for hypoxemia in a broad range of patients with ipf
* Primary endpoint for study will be to evaluate effect of GBT440 on oxygen saturation at rest over a 90-day period
* Study will also assess safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile of GBT440 in IPF patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.36 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 12th week in the last 13, extending an eight-month recovery as drillers take advantage of a deal by OPEC to cut production that has kept crude prices over $50 a barrel since early December. Drillers added 15 oil rigs in the week to Jan. 27, bringing the total count to 566, the most since November 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there