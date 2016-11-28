Nov 28 Iberian Minerals Ltd -

* Iberian Minerals announces non-brokered private placement

* Intends to proceed with a non-brokered private placement offering of units at a subscription price of cdn $0.05 per unit

* Each unit will consist of one common share in capital of iberian minerals and one common share purchase warrant

* Amount to be raised from offering is up to cdn $1 million for a total of 20 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: