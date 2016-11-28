US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 28 Nasdaq Inc :
* Nasdaq announces mid-month open short interest positions in Nasdaq stocks as of settlement date November 15, 2016
* At end of settlement date Nov 15, short interest in 2,326 Nasdaq Global Market securities totaled 7.73 billion shares versus 7.60 billion shares
* Mid-Nov short interest is 4.50 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for reporting period versus 5.35 days for prior reporting period
* Short interest in all 3,100 Nasdaq securities totaled 8.4 billion shares at Nov 15, 2016 settlement date versus 3,108 issues and 8.3 billion shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: