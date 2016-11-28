Nov 28 Belvedere Resources Ltd :

* Belvedere announces sale of a subsidiary

* Belvedere Resources Ltd - Announces it has sold one of its Finland Subsidiaries, BR Gold Mining Oy

* Belvedere Resources - In exchange for shares of subsidiary, company received 6 million common shares of a private, arm's length company

* Says co has not been able to progress discussions regarding its debt and preferred shares with preferred shareholder