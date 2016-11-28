US STOCKS-Wall St little changed as earnings, GDP data disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Nov 28 Rada Electronic Industries Ltd :
* Rada Electronic Industries announces 2016 Q3 results
* Q3 revenue $3.5 million versus $3.3 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.04 pct, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.02 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis ordered cost-cutting reviews of two major aircraft acquisition programs, the F-35 fighter jet and Boeing Co's next generation of Air Force One presidential aircraft, according to Pentagon memos released on Friday.
* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: