Nov 28 Globus Maritime Ltd :
* Globus Maritime announces agreement regarding $5 million
equity private placement and conversion of certain outstanding
loans
* Globus Maritime- Intends to use proceeds from sale of
common shares, warrant for working capital including repayment
of debt
* Globus Maritime Ltd- Issue of 5 million shares of stock,
par value $0.004 per share, warrant to purchase 25 million
shares of stock at price of $1.60 per share
* Globus Maritime- Co must terminate aggregate of $20
million of outstanding principal, interest of two loans with
relevant lenders
* Globus Maritime Ltd- Expects approximately $1.2 million to
remain outstanding in aggregate on the two loans with relevant
lenders
