Nov 28 Premier Inc
* Expands GPO position in continuum of care market with
agreement to acquire Innovatix, LLC and Essensa Ventures, LLC
* Fiscal 2017 financial guidance raised on expected
contribution from acquisition.
* Deal for $325 million
* Gnyha Holdings currently owns other 50 percent of
Innovatix and 100 percent of Essensa
* Acquisition expected to be immediately accretive
* Sees FY 2017 total net revenue $1,504.0 million - $1,575.0
million
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP adjusted EPS $1.80 - $1.93
* Deal also provides co will pay Gnyha Holdings total of
upto additional $43 million if acquired cos achieve certain
performance targets in fiscal 2017
* Innovatix and Essensa 165-person team will continue to
operate out of headquarters in new york city
* Deal is expected to contribute approximately $53 million
to $60 million to supply chain services net revenue during
fiscal year ending June 30, 2017
* Companies will be integrated into and reported as part of
premier's supply chain services segment
* Deal expected to contribute about $0.04 to $0.06 in
incremental fully distributed earnings per share during fiscal
year ending june 30, 2017
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.81, revenue view $1.47
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
