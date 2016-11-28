Nov 28 Patheon Nv
* Adding multimedia Patheon to acquire state-of-the-art
manufacturing site
* Will acquire site for an immaterial sum, plus cost of
associated inventory and spare parts
* Has also entered into a multi-year supply arrangement with
roche
* Expects supply agreement to help defray costs associated
with running site for next few years while it adds new client
work into facility
* Signed deal to buy state-of-art active pharmaceutical
ingredients (api) manufacturing facility in South Carolina from
Roche Holdings
