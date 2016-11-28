BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Traverse Energy Ltd
* Traverse Energy Ltd announces increase in size of private placement financing
* Traverse Energy Ltd says increasing size of private placement and will now issue up to 8 million common shares for total gross proceeds of $3.5 million
* Traverse Energy Ltd says of total number of common shares to be issued by corporation up to 2.4 million common shares will be issued at $0.40 per share
* Traverse Energy says intends to use proceeds from issuance of flow-through shares to fund a portion of exploration activities in province of Alberta
* Traverse Energy says of total number of common shares to be issued up to 5.6 million common shares will be issued on a "flow-through" basis at $0.46/ share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.