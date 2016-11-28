BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Cherokee Inc
* Cherokee Global Brands announces launch of public offering of common stock
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.76
* Cherokee Inc says expects to use net offering proceeds to fund a portion of proposed acquisition of hi-tec sports international holdings b.v

* Cherokee Inc sees fy 2017 revenue to be approximately $32.0 million.
* Cherokee Inc says fiscal 2017 guidance above does not include any potential impact of Hi-Tec acquisition
* Cherokee Inc says revenue are anticipated to be in range of $49.0 - $50.0 million for fiscal 2018
* Cherokee Inc says for quarterly period ended Oct 29, 2016, co anticipates revenue of $6.5 million, adjusted EPS on a fully-diluted basis of $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.