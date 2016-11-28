Nov 28 Radian Group Inc
* Radian announces redemption of its 2.25% convertible
senior notes due 2019
* Radian group-exercising option to redeem 2.25% convertible
senior notes due 2019 of which aggregate principal amount of
about $68.0 million is outstanding
* Radian group inc- redemption price is equal to $1,000 per
$1,000 principal amount of notes, plus accrued and unpaid
interest
* Radian group inc- has elected to settle all notes
surrendered for conversion or redemption with cash
* Radian group inc- expects to fund payment of redemption,
as well as any notes surrendered for conversion, using available
liquidity
