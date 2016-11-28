Nov 28 StorageVault Canada Inc

* StorageVault executes purchase agreement to acquire $62.5 million of storage assets in Toronto, Mississauga and Greater Montreal area

* StorageVault Canada says purchase price payable by issuance of minimum of 16.7 million, maximum of 25 million shares of co at a deemed price of $1.20 per share

* StorageVault Canada says independent acquisition committee of StorageVault approved acquisition

* StorageVault Canada says part of the purchase price being paid with funds on hand and first mortgage financing