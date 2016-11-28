BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Savanna Energy Services Corp
* Savanna provides update to AIMCo financing
* Savanna Energy says Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) has advised it that AIMCo does not intend to consent to a change of control of Savanna
* Savanna Energy Services says corp, AIMCo agreed to fix exercise price of 7 million share purchase warrants to be issued to AIMCo on initial draw under term loan at $2.50
* Savanna Energy says AIMCo has advised Savanna that it remains supportive of Savanna, fully committed to completing previous financings
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.