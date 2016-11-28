Nov 28 Savanna Energy Services Corp

* Savanna provides update to AIMCo financing

* Savanna Energy says Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) has advised it that AIMCo does not intend to consent to a change of control of Savanna

* Savanna Energy Services says corp, AIMCo agreed to fix exercise price of 7 million share purchase warrants to be issued to AIMCo on initial draw under term loan at $2.50

* Savanna Energy says AIMCo has advised Savanna that it remains supportive of Savanna, fully committed to completing previous financings