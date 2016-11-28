BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 Interdigital Inc
* Interdigital issues revenue guidance for fourth quarter 2016
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $95 million to $99 million
* Interdigital Inc says expects its total Q4 2016 revenue to be between $95 million and $99 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $99.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.