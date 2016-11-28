Nov 28 Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp

* Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. announces third quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Qtrly rental revenue was about $1.8 million or a 9% decline over $2.0 million reported at Sept 30, 2015

* Qtrly FFO loss per share was $0.02 and affo loss per share was $0.01