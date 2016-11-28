Nov 28 HudBay Minerals Inc

* HudBay announces offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes and tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of outstanding 9.500% senior notes due 2020

* HudBay Minerals Inc says offering $1.0 billion amount of senior notes in 2 series, a series of senior notes due 2023 and series of senior notes due 2025

* HudBay Minerals says commencing an offer to purchase for cash any and all of outstanding $920 million principal amount of 9.500% senior notes due 2020

* HudBay Minerals says tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight New York City time, on December 23, 2016

* HudBay Minerals says in connection with offering, 1 of lenders has agreed to increase commitment under senior secured revolving credit facilities by $20 million

* HudBay Minerals additional $20 million commitment would increase total commitments under co's senior secured revolving credit facilities to $550 million