BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board
* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing
Nov 28 HudBay Minerals Inc
* HudBay announces offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes and tender offer and consent solicitation in respect of outstanding 9.500% senior notes due 2020
* HudBay Minerals Inc says offering $1.0 billion amount of senior notes in 2 series, a series of senior notes due 2023 and series of senior notes due 2025
* HudBay Minerals says commencing an offer to purchase for cash any and all of outstanding $920 million principal amount of 9.500% senior notes due 2020
* HudBay Minerals says tender offer is scheduled to expire at 12:00 midnight New York City time, on December 23, 2016
* HudBay Minerals says in connection with offering, 1 of lenders has agreed to increase commitment under senior secured revolving credit facilities by $20 million
* HudBay Minerals additional $20 million commitment would increase total commitments under co's senior secured revolving credit facilities to $550 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge write-downs looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.
Jan 27 American Airlines Group Inc shares plunged on Friday after the company's release of its fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results, as mounting costs and growing wage pressures spooked investors.