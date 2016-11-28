Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
Nov 28 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Audi and Volkswagen dealership property in montreal for $14.3 million
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO on a per unit basis
* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to satisfy purchase price through draws on existing credit facilities and cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Jan 27 Bitcoin wallet provider Xapo said it has received conditional approval from Switzerland's financial market watchdog to operate in the country in a regulatory breakthrough for companies that provide safekeeping for the virtual currency.
Jan 27 Harris Corp, whose technology is used by the U.S. defense, said it would sell its government IT services business to an affiliate of private equity investment firm Veritas Capital for $690 million in cash to focus on its other businesses.