Nov 28 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Automotive Properties REIT agrees to acquire Audi and Volkswagen dealership property in montreal for $14.3 million

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says addition of property is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's AFFO on a per unit basis

* Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to satisfy purchase price through draws on existing credit facilities and cash on hand