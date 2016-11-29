Nov 28 Nevro Corp

* Nevro files lawsuit for patent infringement against Boston Scientific in the U.S.

* Lawsuit "asserts that Boston Scientific is infringing Nevro's patents covering inventions relating to Nevro's Senza System and HF10 therapy"

* Nevro Corp says lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement as well as damages and attorney's fees