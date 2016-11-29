BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Nov 28 Nevro Corp
* Nevro files lawsuit for patent infringement against Boston Scientific in the U.S.
* Lawsuit "asserts that Boston Scientific is infringing Nevro's patents covering inventions relating to Nevro's Senza System and HF10 therapy"
* Nevro Corp says lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctive relief against further infringement as well as damages and attorney's fees
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017