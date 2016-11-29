BRIEF-Royal Bank Of Canada announces share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
Nov 28 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc
* Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 loss per share $0.02
* Says Q4 and 2017 results will be impacted by acquisition of Teramach Technologies
* Q3 revenue $365.5 million, 11.8 percent lower than in Q3 2015
* Q3 revenue $365.5 million, 11.8 percent lower than in Q3 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.
* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: