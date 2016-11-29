Nov 28 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Says Q4 and 2017 results will be impacted by acquisition of Teramach Technologies

* Q3 revenue $365.5 million, 11.8 percent lower than in Q3 2015

* Q3 revenue $365.5 million, 11.8 percent lower than in Q3 2015