BRIEF-Gastar Exploration board adopts NOL shareholder rights agreement
* Gastar Exploration Inc - board of directors has adopted a net operating loss (NOL) shareholder rights agreement
Nov 29 Texas Capital Bancshares Inc
* Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. prices common stock offering
* Priced an underwritten public offering of 3.0 million shares of common stock to public
* Expects gross aggregate proceeds of this offering, before expenses, of approximately $210.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Catalyst Paper announces successful completion of recapitalization
* Distribution center leased by Cooper Tire in Albany, Georgia, sustains tornado damage; no injuries; customer orders being rerouted