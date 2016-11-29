Nov 29 Delek Group Ltd

* Delek group announces consolidated results for the third quarter of 2016

* Q3 revenue ILS 1.6 billion versus ILS 1.7 billion

* Lower revenue primarily due to lower distillate prices

* Q3 2016 net income ILS 85 million versus a loss of ILS 261 million in Q3 2015

* Delek group-Q3 net income improved helped by increased contribution of E&P segment, due to increased sales of natural gas & condensate from Tamar field

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of ILS 16.6895per share