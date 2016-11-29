BRIEF-Peabody Energy, P&L Receivables Co obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
Nov 29 Bank Of Nova Scotia :
* Scotiabank reports fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share view c$1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share c$1.57
* Qtrly adjusted eps rose to $6.00
* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly roe of 14.7%, compared to 14.2%
* Qtrly provision for credit losses was $550 million, down $1 million
* Bank of nova scotia - Q4 total revenue $6,751 million versus $6,125 million last year
* Bank of nova scotia - qtrly net interest income $3,653 million versus $3,371 million
* Bank of nova scotia - basel III all-in common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio as at october 31, 2016 was 11.0%
* Q4 revenue view c$6.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".