BRIEF-Peabody Energy, P&L Receivables Co obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
Nov 29 Nord Anglia Education Inc :
* Q4 revenue $115.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.8 million
* Nord Anglia Education reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended August 31, 2016
* Nord anglia education Inc qtrly average full time equivalent students (ftes) increased 47.3% to 35,292
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.14
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Nord Anglia education Inc sees fy 2017 revenue in range $910 - $930 million
* Nord Anglia education Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted ebitda in range $207 million - $217 million
* Nord Anglia Education Inc sees fy 2017 adjusted diluted eps in range $0.64 - $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".