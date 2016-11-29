Nov 29 Novan Inc :

* Novan announces statistically significant phase 2 clinical trial results for sb206

* Novan Inc - company plans end-of-phase 2 meeting with fda for first half of 2017

* Novan Inc - plans to initiate company's late-stage program with phase 3 pivotal clinical trials of sb206 in second half of 2017

* Novan - highest dose tested, sb206 12 pct, demonstrated statistically significant improvement in incidence of complete clearance of all baseline warts