BRIEF-Peabody Energy, P&L Receivables Co obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association
Nov 29 Tiffany & Co
* Tiffany sees modest improvement in third quarter results: management maintains its full year earnings outlook
* Q3 sales $949 million versus I/B/E/S view $923.7 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share $0.76
* Q3 same store sales fell 2 percent
* Net inventories at October 31, 2016 were 2 pct lower than at October 31, 2015
* Sees capital expenditures of $250 million for 2016
* Sees net inventories unchanged from prior year for 2016
* "We are encouraged by some early signs of improvement in sales trends"
* Due to impact of recent election-related activity near Co's New York flagship store, noted some adverse effect on traffic in that store
* "In this recent quarter, we saw a smaller sales decline in U.S. from earlier this year"
* "We also saw relative strength in UK sales, but a continuation of softness on European continent."
* Tiffany cannot assure that sales in Co's New York flagship store will not be negatively affected by election-related activity in Q4/future periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Facing mounting criticism from islanders and local lawmakers, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday revealed he was dropping his legal gambit to force the sale of land tracts on his seafront property on the island of Kauai that are claimed by native Hawaiians.
ISTANBUL, Jan 27 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan declared his opposition to the central bank's interest rate corridor policy in comments reported on Friday and reaffirmed his view that interest rates cause inflation, "not tomatoes, not pepper".