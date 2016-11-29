Nov 29 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* Biondvax phase 2b trial preliminary safety results: the universal flu vaccine candidate is safe and well tolerated

* Biondvax Pharma - Co's European consortium partners are continuing humoral, cellular immune response analysis, with results expected in coming months

* Biondvax Pharmaceuticals - under phase 2b m-001 trial, only 3 moderate adverse events were considered to be possibly or probably related to treatment

* Under phase 2b m-001 trial, no related severe adverse events were reported

* Biondvax Pharma-data phase 2b trial is still blinded, distribution of AE's between participants who completed study in control, experimental groups is unknown