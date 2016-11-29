Nov 29 ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* ARIAD announces FDA full approval and label update for
Iclusig (ponatinib) based on long-term efficacy and safety data
from Phase 2 PACE clinical trial
* New label update for CP-CML reflects 55 percent MCyR, and
39 percent MMR, a key secondary endpoint deeper than cytogenetic
response
* ARIAD expects initial data from optic trial to be
submitted to American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting in
2017
* Safety and efficacy profile for Iclusig updated based on
48-month follow-up
