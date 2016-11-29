Nov 29 Sprott Resource Corp :
* Sprott Resource and Adriana Resources announce proposed
business combination and concurrent $15 million private
placement
* Holders of common shares of SRC would receive 3.0 ADI
common shares per common share of SRC
* Under arrangement, SRC would become a wholly-owned
subsidiary of ADI
* Board of Directors of SRH will include current members of
Board of Directors of SRC
* Subsequent to completion of arrangement, SRH intends to
transition from a private equity firm to a diversified holding
company
* Transaction is immediately accretive to NAV per ADI common
share
* ADI will retain ownership of existing interest in Lac
Otelnuk Project
* SRC, ADI expect private placements will be priced at a
premium of about 50% to November 28, 2016 closing price of SRC
common shares
