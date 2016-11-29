Nov 29 MTS Systems Corp -
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $645 million to $650 million
* MTS provides preliminary results for fiscal 2016 and
reports delay of its form 10-k filing as a result of internal
investigation concerning apparent violations of the company's
code of conduct in China
* Initiated internal investigation into apparent violations
of co's code of conduct involving certain employees in its china
operations
* Investigation will delay issuance of its Q4 and full year
earnings as well as filing of co's annual report on form 10-k
for fiscal 2016
* PCB acquisition had a negative impact on Q4 earnings from
acquisition-related and restructuring expenses
* Acquisition-related and restructuring costs for fiscal
2016 were approximately $23 million, significantly higher than
previous guidance
* Recently discovered that certain individuals in co's
leadership in China appear to have violated MTS's code of
conduct
* Recently discovered violation of code of conduct includes
association with independent business that may compete with mts
in certain markets
* Audit committee of board of directors of MTS has engaged
independent external counsel in connection with ongoing internal
investigation
* Audit committee of board will assess impact on company's
financial inputs from China and review for potential violations
of law
* FY2016 revenue view $635.4 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
