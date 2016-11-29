Nov 29 Carmanah Technologies Corp

* Carmanah to acquire ekta branded products and contracts from cybernetica as

* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be eur1.35 million

* Carmanah technologies corp - purchase price will be paid by way of eur1 million in cash on closing and eur0.35 million on first anniversary of closing

* Carmanah technologies - carmanah, through a wholly owned estonian subsidiary, will acquire intellectual property rights to all ekta products

* Carmanah technologies - management control of new estonian subsidiary will be effected by management of co's other marine business, sabik marine oy