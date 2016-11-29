UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
Nov 29 Clearwater Paper Corp :
* Clearwater Paper to close Oklahoma City tissue converting facility and restructure Neenah Mill
* All of facility's 131 employees will be impacted
* Clearwater Paper intends to run its Oklahoma City facility until its permanent closure on March 31, 2017
* Clearwater Paper's Neenah location will permanently shut down two of company's highest-cost tissue machines
* Expects total impact of non-recurring exit related costs to be about $13 to $16 million
* Says 3 remaining tissue machines will continue to manufacture an array of private label and away-from-home tissue products
* Permanent shut down of two of company's highest-cost tissue machines to affect approximately 85 of facility's about 400 employees
* Cost savings benefits resulting from facility consolidation are expected to be $10 million on annual basis, with $7 to $9 million in 2017
* Permanent shut down of two of company's highest-cost tissue machines to remove total production capacity of 32,000 tons beginning December 31
* $4 million to $6 million of non-recurring exit related cost expected to be incurred this year with remainder in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
