Nov 29 Elbit Imaging Ltd :

* Elbit Imaging announces update regarding the agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India

* Local investor agreed to extend long stop date regarding agreement to sell its project in Kochi, India from Nov 30, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017

* All other terms and conditions of agreement to sell its Kochi project shall remain unchanged