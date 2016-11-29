Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Sherritt International Corp
* Sherritt's Moa joint venture provides production update
* Sherritt - finished nickel production for year now expected to be in range of 32,500 - 33,000 tonnes compared to original guidance of 33,500 - 34,500 tonnes
* Sherritt International Corp says finished cobalt production is expected to be unchanged for FY
* Sherritt International Corp says Timing of more permanent repairs to or replacement of municipal bridge is not yet known
* Sherritt International - plant operations have resumed; transport to, from port is affected by longer travel times, necessity to carry lighter loads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.