Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Noble Iron Inc
* Noble Iron announces 2016 third quarter results
* Noble Iron says Q3 revenue of $6.6 mln, compared to $7.3 mln during same period in 2015
* Noble Iron says Q3 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.