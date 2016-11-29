Nov 29 Nabriva Therapeutics AG
* Nabriva announces terms of rights offering
* Pursuant to rights offering holders of ADSS on record date
received 0.276 ADS rights for each ADS owned
* Says terms of rights offering for up to 588,127 common
shares, including common shares represented by ADSS
* Holders of common earnings per share will have right to
subscribe for, purchase 0.276 new common shares, at subscription
price of EUR 40.14/ new common earnings per share
* Says common share rights exercise period will begin on
November 30, 2016 and end at 5:00 p.m. (Vienna time) on December
14, 2016
