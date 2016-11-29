Nov 29 Splunk Inc
* Splunk Inc announces fiscal third quarter 2017 financial
results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue $245 million versus I/B/E/S view $230.4 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $286 million to $288 million
* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.69
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $930 million to $932 million
* Fy 2017 non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be
between 5% and 6%
* Fy2017 revenue view $915.0 million -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $285.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
