Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
Nov 29 Universal Technical Institute Inc
* Universal Technical Institute reports fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter and year-end results
* Q4 revenue fell 4.1 percent to $86.9 million
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Universal Technical Institute Inc says for year ending September 30, 2017, expect new student starts to be down in low single digits
* Universal Technical Institute - Implemented financial improvement plan in Sept 2016, expect to deliver $25 million to $30 million in annualized cost savings
* Universal Technical Institute Inc - Capital expenditures expected to be approximately $12.5 million to $13.5 million for year ending September 30, 2017
* Universal Technical Institute -Expect average student population for year ending Sept 30, 2017 to be down in mid to high single digits as a percentage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.