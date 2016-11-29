BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited reports financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up about 15 to 20 percent
* Q4 revenue rose 7.5 percent to $38.2 million
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $28 million to $29.2 million
* Qtrly net income per American depositary share $0.369
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income per ads $0.385
* Declared a special cash dividend of $0.1125 per ordinary share on its outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing