* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Arch Capital Group Ltd
* Announces $950 million public offering of senior notes
* Says pricing of an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.011% senior notes due 2026
* Pricing of an offering of $450 million aggregate principal amount of 5.031% senior notes due 2046 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing