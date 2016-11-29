BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln
* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
* Advanced Drainage Systems to restate prior period financial statements
* Restated financial information will include consolidated statements for annual periods ended March 31, 2016, 2015, 2014
* Due to nature of adjustments, co does not anticipate that restatement will impact revenue or adjusted EBITDA
* Restated financial information will also include selected annual financial information for annual periods ended 2013, 2012
* Restated information will also include associated consolidated financial statements for quarterly periods for fiscal years 2016, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing