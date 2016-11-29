Nov 29 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

* Advanced Drainage Systems to restate prior period financial statements

* Restated financial information will include consolidated statements for annual periods ended March 31, 2016, 2015, 2014

* Due to nature of adjustments, co does not anticipate that restatement will impact revenue or adjusted EBITDA

* Restated financial information will also include selected annual financial information for annual periods ended 2013, 2012

* Restated information will also include associated consolidated financial statements for quarterly periods for fiscal years 2016, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: