* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Nov 29 NGEx Resources Inc
* NGEx announces CDN $10 million private placement
* Proceeds of private placement will be used towards ongoing work programs in Chile and Argentina
* NGEx Resources Inc says intends to sell on a non-brokered, private placement basis, of up to 8 million common shares at a price of $1.25 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Copper One responds to Quebec Ministry Of Energy And Natural Resources' press release announcing their intention to suspend Copper One's claims in the Lac Barriere area
* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing